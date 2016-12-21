Haight, Ramona M.

Ramona Mae Haight, age 88, of Manawa, went to her heavenly home on December 21, 2016.

She was born on October 29, 1928 in the Town of Royalton, daughter of the late Leo and Elsie (Prahl) Grancorbitz. On May 17, 1958, she was united in marriage to James R. Haight. He preceded her in death in 1999. Ramona graduated from Weyauwega High School the Class of 1946. She then graduated from Milwaukee Business Institute in 1947. Ramona worked at Baylake Bank in Manawa for over 50 years retiring in 2005. She enjoyed playing cards and snowmobiling. She was known for her decorated cakes at family get-togethers. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa. Ramona has spent the last couple of years at Bethany Home in Waupaca and remained active during her stay. Her family would like to say a special thank you to all the care givers who helped make Aunt Mona’s final life chapter very special.

She is survived by a sister, Shirley Opperman, Florida; sisters-in-law, Velda Grancorbitz and Arleen Grancorbitz, Oshkosh. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin (Lorna), LeRoy, and Harold; two sisters, Virginia (Bill) Trantow and Delores Grancorbitz; two nephews, Larry Grancorbitz and John Trantow; brothers-in-law, Leland Patri, Gordon (Elaine) Klug, Harold Haight; and Tony Opperman and also her cat Tippy.

The funeral service for Ramona will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa at noon on Friday, December 23, 2016 with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. Burial will be in Royalton Cemetery, Town of Royalton. A visitation for Ramona will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The Cline Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa is serving the family.