Hearings for police chief set to begin

Hortonville Police Commission to hear accusations

Sullivan

The public can attend a Hortonville Police and Court Commission hearing where accusations of misconduct against Police Chief Michael Sullivan will be discussed.

Proceedings were scheduled to begin at Hortonville Municipal Services Center Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m., and last no later than 10 p.m. They are scheduled to pick up again Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m., lasting no later than 10 p.m.

The commission is permitted to convene into closed session if the conversations steer toward subjects outlined in Wisconsin Statutes, which may include compensation, medical histories or disciplinary actions, according to the meeting agenda.

In a statement of charges, the complainant, Hortonville Village President Traci Martens, accuses Sullivan of making racist and sexist remarks about community members, employees and their families; disclosing confidential information to others in violation of the law; and running background checks on the tenants of his private rental properties.

Sullivan has been on administrative leave since late October.