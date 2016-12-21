No contact order for meth suspects

Revving engine draws police

A Fremont man out on bail on two drug cases faces more charges.

Justin R. Bleck, 31, was charged Dec. 14 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.

On July 11, Bleck was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and released on a $2,000 signature bond.

On Oct. 27, Bleck was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and released on a $1,000 signature bond.

A condition of both bonds was that Bleck have no contact with Raquel A. Priewe, 26, Appleton.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 19, Fremont Police Officer John Primising was dispatched to Waupaca Street in response to a neighbor reporting that he could hear someone screaming “Get out of here!” while Bleck’s truck was revving loudly.

When Primising arrived, Bleck’s truck was no longer there. The officer spoke with Bleck’s mother, who said Bleck came to her house to pick up his belongings. Priewe was a passenger in his truck.

As Bleck walked toward the house, Priewe allegedly began revving the engine. Bleck attempted to open the door to make her stop, but Priewe locked the door, the complaint says.

Bleck’s mother then used her key to open the driver’s side door and told Priewe to move over.

According to the criminal complaint, Priewe allegedly slammed the door shut on the mother’s hand.

The mother told Primising that Priewe had lived at her home for about three years.

In May, Judge Philip Kirk granted the mother a harassment injunction ordering Priewe to have no contact with her.

The Nov. 19 incident resulted in charges of battery, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping against Priewe in Waupaca County.

On Nov. 22, Priewe and Bleck were arrested in Outagamie County, where they were charged with possession of methamphetamine.

They were both released from Outagamie County jail after posting $500 cash bonds. Conditions of their bonds include that they have no contact with each other and maintain absolute sobriety.