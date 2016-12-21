Wanner, Daryl R.

Daryl Robert Wanner, age 54, of Clintonville, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Appleton.

He was born in Oconto Falls on January 13, 1962 to Philip and Lucille (Browy) Wanner. Daryl had a great sense of humor and could always make people laugh with his “dad jokes”. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and taught Hunters Safety for the last 13 years. Daryl loved riding his Harley and was part of the Wolf River Chapter of Harley Hogs; was part of the Iron Workers Apprentice Committee; and earned the Red Badge from Iron Workers Local 8. Daryl could also make a “mean” pig roast, but more than anything, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Daryl is survived by: his children, Derek Wanner, Dillon (Kaylee) Wanner, Devon (Nick) Schoenbohm; his fiancée, Liz Selby and her daughter Alexandra; one granddaughter, Mackenzie Rose; his mother, Lucille; his brothers and sisters, Rachele (Robert) French, Kristyn (Rick) Zimmerman, Carlene (Harry) Michalski, and Russell (Debbie St. Petter) Wanner; the mother of his children, Elaine Kubisiak; as well as nieces, nephews and other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Radley and his father, Philip Wanner.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Swedberg-Wendt Funeral Home in Bonduel with Mr. Richard Menning. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of the service. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com