Comets knock off Tomahawk

Waupaca scores in all three periods

By Greg Seubert

Hunter Smith scored twice Dec. 20 in the Waupaca boys’ hockey team’s 6-2 Great Northern Conference win over Tomahawk at the Waupaca Ice & Expo Center.

The Comets took a 3-0 lead on a goal from Cody Rasmussen in the first period and Dawson Bohm and Dakota Johnson in the second period. Jordan Tomaszewski put the Hatchets on the board in the second period, but Bruce Sternweis scored in the third period to give the Comets’ a three-goal lead.

Tomaszewski’s second goal cut Waupaca’s lead to 4-2, but Smith scored a pair of unanswered goals.

Max Menzies added three assists for Waupaca, while Jack Menzies, Mitchell Trzebiatowski and Spencer Grams added one each.

Waupaca outshot the Hatchets 36-12.

The Comets opened a stretch of five straight road games Dec. 22 against Green Bay United Dec. 22 in De Pere. Waupaca will also face D.C. Everest Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Schofield and Shawano two days later before returning to Great Northern Conference play in Stevens Point against Mosinee.