Dreier, Glenn L.

Glenn L. Dreier, age 54, New London passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton.

He was born on October 4, 1962 in New London, son of Donald and Linda (Polzin) Dreier. Glenn worked at Presto in Weyauwega for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR.

He is survived by his parents, Donald and Linda; children, Jessica (Andy) Oesterreich, Amber (Ryan) Young and Travis (Emily) Dreier, all of Clintonville; seven grandchildren; a brother Jimmy (Erin) Dreier, New London and a sister Faye (Andy) Jorgenson, New London. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Glenn will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Rev. Marcus Schulz officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com