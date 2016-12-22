Drunken driving convictions Dec. 22

The following people were convicted in Waupaca County Circuit Court of drinking and driving offenses or driving under the influence of controlled substances.

Theresa M. Heck, 47, Conover, was sentenced to six years in prison with three years of extended supervision, assessed $882 in fines and court costs, and her license revoked for four years for a seventh offense. Children were in the vehicle at the time of her arrest.

• Debra J. Bechard, 61, Waupaca, seven months in jail, assessed $3,331, revoked for two years for a fifth offense.

• James E. Nechkash Jr., 46, Oshkosh, nine months in jail with three months stayed, assessed $2,619, revoked 36 months for a fifth offense.

• Jerome P. Ashley, 56, Waupaca, nine months in jail with three months stayed, assessed $3,127, revoked 36 months for a fourth offense.

• Alejandro P. Morales, 22, Wautoma, 80 days in jail, assessed $2,083, revoked 27 months for a third offense.

• Dale H. Neuroth, 54, Waupaca, 110 days in jail with 90 days stayed, assessed $2,502, revoked 30 months for a third offense.

• Mitchell A. Schultz, 56, New London, 80 days in jail with 60 days stayed, assessed $1,812, revoked 27 months for a third offense.

• Westley C. Cullen, 25, Waupaca, 90 days in jail with 83 stayed, assessed $1,862, revoked 16 months for a second offense.

• Martin J. Kelly, 31, Appleton, 40 days in jail, assessed $1,799, revoked 14 months for a second offense.

• Thomas W. Christian, 47, New London, 40 days in jail, assessed $1,723, revoked 14 months for a second offense.

• Sarah N. Brown, 28, Manawa, 10 days in jail, assessed $1,421, revoked 12 months for a first offense while a minor was in the vehicle.

• Branden P.J. Lindsay, 20, Waupaca, assessed $854, revoked six months.

• Pamela S. Bonikowske, 57, Ogdensburg, assessed $967, revoked seven months.

• Brandon D. Nowak, 21, Waupaca, assessed $885, revoked six months.

• Jamie L. Stepniak, 39, Weyauwega, assessed $967, revoked eight months.

• Chase T. Loose, 20, Clintonville, assessed $854, revoked six months.

• Patrick A. Dueling, 58, Iola, assessed $998, revoked nine months.

• Bryan R. Tynon, 43, Waupaca, assessed $998, revoked nine months.

• Amy M. Prescott, 22, Tigerton, assessed $854, revoked six months.

