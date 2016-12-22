Drunken driving convictions Dec. 22

The following people were convicted in Waupaca County Circuit Court of drinking and driving offenses or driving under the influence of controlled substances.

• Theresa M. Heck, 47, Conover, was sentenced to six years in prison with three years of extended supervision, assessed $882 in fines and court costs, and her license revoked for four years for a seventh offense. Children were in the vehicle at the time of her arrest.

• Debra J. Bechard, 61, Waupaca, seven months in jail, assessed $3,331, revoked for two years for a fifth offense.

• James E. Nechkash Jr., 46, Oshkosh, nine months in jail with three months stayed, assessed $2,619, revoked 36 months for a fifth offense.

• Jerome P. Ashley, 56, Waupaca, nine months in jail with three months stayed, assessed $3,127, revoked 36 months for a fourth offense.

• Alejandro P. Morales, 22, Wautoma, 80 days in jail, assessed $2,083, revoked 27 months for a third offense.

• Dale H. Neuroth, 54, Waupaca, 110 days in jail with 90 days stayed, assessed $2,502, revoked 30 months for a third offense.

• Mitchell A. Schultz, 56, New London, 80 days in jail with 60 days stayed, assessed $1,812, revoked 27 months for a third offense.

• Westley C. Cullen, 25, Waupaca, 90 days in jail with 83 stayed, assessed $1,862, revoked 16 months for a second offense.

• Martin J. Kelly, 31, Appleton, 40 days in jail, assessed $1,799, revoked 14 months for a second offense.

• Thomas W. Christian, 47, New London, 40 days in jail, assessed $1,723, revoked 14 months for a second offense.

• Sarah N. Brown, 28, Manawa, 10 days in jail, assessed $1,421, revoked 12 months for a first offense while a minor was in the vehicle.

• Branden P.J. Lindsay, 20, Waupaca, assessed $854, revoked six months.

• Pamela S. Bonikowske, 57, Ogdensburg, assessed $967, revoked seven months.

• Brandon D. Nowak, 21, Waupaca, assessed $885, revoked six months.

• Jamie L. Stepniak, 39, Weyauwega, assessed $967, revoked eight months.

• Chase T. Loose, 20, Clintonville, assessed $854, revoked six months.

• Patrick A. Dueling, 58, Iola, assessed $998, revoked nine months.

• Bryan R. Tynon, 43, Waupaca, assessed $998, revoked nine months.

• Amy M. Prescott, 22, Tigerton, assessed $854, revoked six months.