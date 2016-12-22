Sprangers, Joseph

Joseph Edmund Sprangers, age 89, of Iola, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Iola Living Assistance.

Joseph was born in Wittenberg, Wisconsin on October 2, 1927, a son of the late Anna (Beck) and Gerhard Sprangers. Joe married Lenore Konkel on Feb. 10, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Galloway. Joe served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the plant manager for Consolidated Badger in Iola. Joe was a member of the the Iola American Legion Post 14, Iola Lions Club, Iola Winter Sports Club, Iola Fire and Ambulance Service and served on the Iola-Scandinavia School Board. He was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed trout fishing and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife, Lenore Sprangers; children: Joe (Phyllis) Sprangers, Michael (special friend, LeAnn) Sprangers, Patricia (special friend, Felix) Jones, Mark (Lynn) Sprangers, Daniel (Patty) Sprangers; seven grandchildren: Melissa, Jenni, Sara, Michele, Johnna, Teresa and Alex and seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Sam Clemens and sisters-in-law, Viola Konkel and Lenora Sprangers. He was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, eight brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law.

Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 with Father John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Interment of cremains will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Iola later in the spring. A memorial fund has been established to Iola Living Assistance in memory of Joe. Register Book and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.voiefuneralhome.com