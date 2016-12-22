Waupaca Area shut out

Team falls to top-ranked Storm

By Greg Seubert

There’s a good reason why the Central Wisconsin Storm is Wisconsin’s top-ranked girls’ hockey team.

Katelynn Schilling scored twice and five other players added single goals Dec. 20 in the Storm’s 7-0 nonconference win over Waupaca Area at the Waupaca Ice & Expo Center.

Schilling’s goals helped the Storm take a 6-0 lead into the second period. Kenna Bailey. Kassidy Oliva Eden Gruber and Erin Gruber also scored for the Storm in the first period, while Angie Stroik capped the scoring with a goal in the second period.

Waupaca Area goalie Anna Ryder stopped 33 of the Storm’s 40 shots on goal and Chloe Westberg and Athena Kayler combined for 13 saves for the visitors.

Waupaca Area faced Stevens Point/Wisconsin Rapids/Marshfield Dec. 22 in Marshfield and will travel to the Appleton Family Ice Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, for an 8 p.m. matchup with Appleton United. The team will return to Great Northern Conference play at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at home against Medford.

Katarina Otter-Giese, one of the captains on the Waupaca Area girls' hockey team, catches her breath on the Waupaca Ice &amp; Expo Center rink Dec. 20 during a game with the Central Wisconsin Storm. Greg Seubert Photo Waupaca Area's Markie Ash (left) faces off against the Central Wisconsin Storm's Katelynn Schulling in the first period. Greg Seubert Photo Waupaca Area's Avrey Simonson battles for a loose puck with the Central Wisconsin Storm's Angie Stroik. Greg Seubert Photo Kara Kohutek follows the action during the Waupaca Area girls' hockey team's game with the Central Wisconsin Storm. The undefeated Storm, the top-ranked team in the state, handed Waupaca Area a 7-0 loss. Greg Seubert Photo Chloe Buster gets tied up with a Central Wisconsin Storm player. Greg Seubert Photo
<
>
Kara Kohutek follows the action during the Waupaca Area girls' hockey team's game with the Central Wisconsin Storm. The undefeated Storm, the top-ranked team in the state, handed Waupaca Area a 7-0 loss. Greg Seubert Photo

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Vets home considers city water

Comments comments

Chain O’ Lakes Blues Festival

Comments comments

Busy nights on city square

Comments comments

Council discusses deer problems

Comments comments