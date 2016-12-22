Waupaca Area shut out

Team falls to top-ranked Storm

By Greg Seubert

There’s a good reason why the Central Wisconsin Storm is Wisconsin’s top-ranked girls’ hockey team.

Katelynn Schilling scored twice and five other players added single goals Dec. 20 in the Storm’s 7-0 nonconference win over Waupaca Area at the Waupaca Ice & Expo Center.

Schilling’s goals helped the Storm take a 6-0 lead into the second period. Kenna Bailey. Kassidy Oliva Eden Gruber and Erin Gruber also scored for the Storm in the first period, while Angie Stroik capped the scoring with a goal in the second period.

Waupaca Area goalie Anna Ryder stopped 33 of the Storm’s 40 shots on goal and Chloe Westberg and Athena Kayler combined for 13 saves for the visitors.

Waupaca Area faced Stevens Point/Wisconsin Rapids/Marshfield Dec. 22 in Marshfield and will travel to the Appleton Family Ice Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, for an 8 p.m. matchup with Appleton United. The team will return to Great Northern Conference play at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at home against Medford.