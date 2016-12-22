WMS bands perform

Holiday concert held in Waupaca

Waupaca Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade bands got into the holiday spirit Dec. 20 with a concert in the school’s auditorium.

The seventh-graders performed “A Christmas Proclamation,” “Lion’s Pride,” Holiday Snippets,” “Western Scenes,” “Eine Kleine Christmas” and “Jingle Bells and Jungle Drums,” while the eighth-grade band’s numbers included “Hark! The Herald Tubas Sing,” “Lullaby for Christmas,” “Knight’s Kingdom,” “The Christmas Song,” “And All the Bells Shall Ring!” and “Hip Hop All the Way.”

Both bands then teamed up for “White Christmas.”

Greg Biba and Shana Rogney conduct the bands.