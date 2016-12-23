T-Birds fall to Wildcats

Iola-Scandy team still building

By Holly Neumann

The Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds suffered a 54-46 loss to the Wild Rose Wildcats Thursday, Dec. 22.

The T-Birds led early in the first half, helped by Charlie Stockwell who scored 11 points.

But with 4:50 left on the clock, Travis Jensen completed a 3-point play, to give the Wild Rose their first lead.

The Wildcats continued their drive, and closed the half with a score of 22-21.

Evan Erickson came alive in the second half, scoring 12 of his game high 14 points for Wild Rose.

With the T-Birds still struggling to get the ball to drop, the Wildcats came away with the win.

Leading the scoring for Wild Rose was Erickson with 14, followed by Jacob Lund and Alec Vandecastle with 11 each.

Topping the scoring for Iola-Scandinavia was Stockwell with 16, followed by Carter Kurki with 9 and Connor Kurki with 8.

The T-Birds will be back in action Tuesday, Dec. 27 when they travel to Tri-County for a holiday tournament.