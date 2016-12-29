Calling 911

Waupaca County Sheriff’s report Dec. 29

• Dec. 29 – House key stolen in 300 block of South Pearl Street, New London.

• Dec. 28 – Harassment in 200 block of North Main Street, Waupaca.

• Dec. 28 – Theft in N1900 block of Virginia Drive, Waupaca.

• Dec. 27 – Threat in E500 block of Rustad Road, Iola.

• Dec. 27 – Theft in 200 block of South Western Avenue, Waupaca.

• Dec. 27 – Theft in E4900 block of Swan Road, Manawa.

• Dec. 26 – Property damage in E5800 block of South Shore Drive, Weyauwega.

• Dec. 26 – Fraud reported in N600 block of U.S. Highway 10/110, Weyauwega.

• Dec. 24 – Theft in E6000 block of U.S. Highway 10/110, Weyauwega.

• Dec. 23 – Theft in 100 block of West Sumner Street, Weyauwega.

• Dec. 23 – Theft in N7000 block of County Trunk U, Weyauwega.

• Dec. 23 – Theft in 200 block of South Elizabeth Street, Weyauwega.

• Dec. 23 – Vandalism in 100 block of East Wisconsin Street, Weyauwega.

• Dec. 23 – Theft in N2400 block of County Trunk QQ, Waupaca.

• Dec. 23 – Theft in E1800 block of North Westgate Acres Road, Waupaca.

• Dec. 23 – Burglary and theft in 300 block of East Summit Street, Weyauwega.

• Dec. 23 – Theft in 500 block of East Wisconsin Street, Weyauwega.

• Dec. 23 – Theft in N2000 block of County Trunk F/Pine Street, Weyauwega.

• Dec. 23 – Snowmobile and trailer stolen in E3700 block of Rocky Ridge Road, Waupaca.

• Dec. 22 – Thefts in N2400 block of County Trunk QQ, Waupaca.

• Dec. 22 – Vandalism in E2600 block of Crystal Road, Waupaca.

• Dec. 22 – Theft in 100 block of East Main Street, Weyauwega.

• Dec. 22 – Harassment in 600 block of Industrial Drive, Waupaca.

• Dec. 22 – Fraud reported in N2600 block of County Trunk QQ, King.

• Dec. 22 – Prescription medication stolen in E7200 block of Church Street, New London.

• Dec. 22 – Harassment in N2600 block of County Trunk K, Waupaca.

• Dec. 21 – Vandalism in 400 block of West Main Street, Weyauwega.

• Dec. 21 – Burglary in 500 block of Second Street, Weyauwega.

• Dec. 20 – Harassment in E2600 block of Marion Lane, Waupaca.

• Dec. 20 – Forgery/counterfeit reported in 100 block of West Fulton Street, Waupaca.

• Dec. 19 – Property damage in 1600 block of Royalton Street, Waupaca.

Traffic

• Dec. 18 – A teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident at about 6:30 a.m. in the town of Weyauwega.

Justin Schuster, 16, of Wisconsin Rapids, was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 10 just east of County Trunk F when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle went into the median and overturned.

According to the police report, the driver said he got tired and blacked out.

Schuster was transported to the hospital with possible injuries.

• Dec. 13 – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at about 1:30 p.m. in the town of Farmington.

James Dietzler, 41, of Oshkosh, was driving northbound on State Highway 22 and, according to the police report, he was looking down. When he looked up he told police he saw that another vehicle was stopped in the roadway.

William Stueber, 47, of Fremont, told police he was northbound on State 22 and attempting to turn north into a driveway in the N2000 block. He was stopped waiting for oncoming to traffic to clear and had his left directional signal on.

The Dietzler vehicle hit the Stueber vehicle. Both drivers and a passenger in the Stueber vehicle were be transported to the hospital. Dietzler suffered incapacitating injuries. Stueber and his passenger, Eric Wutt, 40, of Waupaca, had possible injuries.

According to the police report, there is a turn out lane to pass at that location.