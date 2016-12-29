Cook eyes state title

Senior sets big goal in final year



By Erik Buchinger

New London’s 145-pound wrestler Scott Cook has some big goals for his senior year with the Bulldogs.

Prior to the season, Cook told first-year New London wrestling head coach Nathan Krueger of his lofty expectations.

“I want to win a state title,” Cook said.

Cook is already the first wrestler in program history to qualify for state for his first three years, and he is looking to qualify for a fourth time in February.

New London head coach Nathan Krueger said Cook will need to push himself more than ever.

“He has to keep progressing,” Krueger said. “He has to keep getting himself uncomfortable, and he’s been doing that. He’s working really hard in the room, and he’s definitely one of the hardest workers we have.”

In order to achieve his accomplishment, Cook said he will need to dedicate himself to his goal.

“I have to be doing a lot more than just in the room,” Cook said. “I have to go out of the room to practice to reach my goals.”

Krueger said Cook brings a lot to the New London wrestling program, including leadership.

“He’s willing to help out anyone, and he’s got tons of experience,” Krueger said. “He’s been wrestling for a long time, so he brings a lot of value to his teammates.”

Cook is 5-2 so far this season, and he is ranked No. 2 in the 145-pound weight class of WIAA Division II, according to the wiwrestling.com polls.

“I think I’ve competed pretty good so far,” Cook said. “I’ve had some tough competition, but it’s been going good.”

Cook is also closing in on being the all-time winningest wrestler in New London history. He currently stands with 117 career victories – nine behind Mike Murphy, who had 126 wins.

“It’s really been a fun ride,” Cook said. “I’ve worked really hard. A lot of people didn’t think I could do it, but I always had my parents, and they always told me I could, so I believed in it, and I achieved it.”

Cook and the Bulldogs will return to the mat following a three-week break on Thursday, Jan. 5 against Seymour in New London.