Indians host wrestling scrimmage

Three teams practice at middle school

By Greg Seubert

The Weyauwega-Fremont wrestling team didn’t have a meet scheduled during the Christmas break, but was still able to get in some work.

The Indians hosted Seymour and Campbellsport for a three-team scrimmage Dec. 29 at Weyauwega-Fremont Middle School.

The team has not competed since it placed Dec. 17 at the Bill Scott Memorial in Orlando, Florida. W-F will host Markesan at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; head to Plymouth the next day for the Plymouth Invitational; and resume its Central Wisconsin Conference dual meet schedule Thursday, Jan. 12, on the road against Almond-Bancroft/Pacelli.

Weyauwega-Fremont's Easton Groskreutz matches up with Seymour's Megan Struble Dec. 29 at a three-team scrimmage at Weyauwega-Fremont Middle School. Campbellsport also participated in the informal scrimmage. Greg Seubert Photo
