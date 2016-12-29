Indians host wrestling scrimmage

Three teams practice at middle school

By Greg Seubert

The Weyauwega-Fremont wrestling team didn’t have a meet scheduled during the Christmas break, but was still able to get in some work.

The Indians hosted Seymour and Campbellsport for a three-team scrimmage Dec. 29 at Weyauwega-Fremont Middle School.

The team has not competed since it placed Dec. 17 at the Bill Scott Memorial in Orlando, Florida. W-F will host Markesan at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; head to Plymouth the next day for the Plymouth Invitational; and resume its Central Wisconsin Conference dual meet schedule Thursday, Jan. 12, on the road against Almond-Bancroft/Pacelli.