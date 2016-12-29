Jury acquits landlord

Recent convictions, sentencing and dismissals from Waupaca County Circuit Court:

• A jury found Thomas J. Bowman, 47, Packwaukee, not guilty of charges of false imprisonment and criminal damage to property.

Bowman was accused of locking a tenant inside of her apartment in order to force her to move out.

• Judge Raymond Huber imposed and stayed 18 months in state prison, then placed Elizabeth A. Clumpner, 36, Neenah, formerly of Waupaca, on three years of probation. Huber also stayed 120 days in jail to be used at her probation agent’s discretion.

Conditions of Clumpner’s probation include 40 hours of community service, $718 in court costs and her license was revoked for 90 days. Restitution has not been determined yet.

Clumpner was convicted of causing great bodily injury while operating without a valid license. The charge was amended from first-degree reckless injury. A second charge of hit and run causing injury was dismissed but read into the court record for sentencing purposes.

According to the criminal complaint, Clumpner hit a pedestrian on Aug. 19, 2015, while allegedly texting on her cellphone. She then left the scene of the accident. The victim was hospitalized with severe head trauma.

Clumpner spent 28 days in jail until she posted $1,000 bail after her cash bond was lowered from $10,000.

• Judge Vicki Clussman placed Jacob J. Sadowski, 25, New London, on two years of probation, ordered him to perform 40 hours of community service and assessed him a total $1,579 in fines and court costs on three separate criminal cases.

Sadowski was convicted of possession of narcotics for a June 17, 2015, incident. A charge of obstructing an officer was dismissed but read into the record.

He was convicted of disorderly conduct for a Dec. 13, 2015, incident. Charges of battery and reckless endangerment were dismissed but read into the record.

Sadowski was also convicted of felony bail jumping for a May 18 incident. Charges of obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record.

• Judge Philip Kirk placed Cameron E. Mentzel, 21, Weyauwega, on three years of probation.

Mentzel was convicted of felony child abuse for an incident that occurred in November 2014. Charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 and repeated sexual assault of the same child were dismissed but read into the record.

Mentzel is a registered sex offender who was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in October 2015.

• Kirk placed Michael J. Gray, 18, Marion, on one year of probation and ordered him to pay $5,808 in restitution and court costs.

Kirk also stayed 15 days in jail to be used at the discretion of Gray’s probation agent.

Gray was convicted of criminal damage to property. Charges of felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct were dismissed but read into the record.

• Clussman placed John R. Thomack, 59, Manawa, on two years of probation, assessed him $3,944 in fines and court costs, and ordered him to serve 20 hours of community service. She stayed 83 days of a 90-day sentence, revoked his license for 16 months, and ordered him to install an ignition interlock device on all of his vehicles for 16 months.

Thomack was convicted of a second drunken driving offense and disorderly conduct for a Dec. 3, 2015 incident. Two counts of reckless endangerment were dismissed but read into the record.

He was convicted of felony bail jumping for a Feb. 18 incident. A misdemeanor bail jumping charge was dismissed but read into the record.

Thomack was convicted of felony bail jumping for a May 23 incident. Two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record.

He was convicted of retail theft for a June 25 incident. A felony bail jumping charge was dismissed.

• Kirk revoked his probation and sentenced Ryan S. Lubinski, 32, Waupaca, to seven months in jail to be served consecutively to the six months in jail Lubinski is already serving.

Lubinski was convicted of misdemeanor theft, amended from felony theft, on March 10 and placed on two years of probation.

He was convicted of misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor bail jumping, amended from felony bail jumping, on May 22, 2015, and placed on two years of probation. His probation from this case was revoked on Aug. 12.

• Clussman placed Ariel N. Gabriel, 28, Hortonville, on two years of probation and assessed her $686 in court costs.

Conditions of probation require Gabriel to participate in any counseling or treatment deemed appropriate by her agent. She must also use only one pharmacy and notify her agent of any changes in her prescription drugs.

Gabriel was convicted of misdemeanor possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs, amended from a felony narcotics charge, and of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Huber imposed and stayed three years in prison for Zachary P. Jones, 32, Waupaca. The judge then placed Jones on four years of probation with four months in jail and $518 in court costs.

Jones was convicted of delivery of amphetamines.

Conditions of his probation include that he not possess any illegal substances, not terminate his drug treatment without permission from his agent or provider, obtain all prescriptions from a single pharmacy and notify his agent of any changes in his medications.

• Clussman placed Tawny L. Jacobs, 28, Madison, on two years of probation.

Jacobs was convicted of felony possession of narcotics.

Conditions of her probation prohibit Jacobs from possessing any illegal substances and going upon any premises or associating with any people where drugs may be present. She is required to use only one pharmacy, participate in any counseling deemed appropriate by her agent and pay $518 in court costs.

• Clussman placed Joseph A. Kramer, 32, Madison on two years of probation.

Kramer was convicted of felony possession of narcotics.

Conditions of his probation prohibit Kramer from possessing any illegal substances and going upon any premises or associating with any people where drugs may be present. He is required to use only one pharmacy, participate in any counseling deemed appropriate by his agent and pay $518 in court costs.

• Kirk revoked her probation and sentenced Lorrenda A. Fritz, 48, Waupaca to nine months in jail.

Fritz was convicted of two counts of credit card fraud and one count of worthless checks in June 2014. She was placed on two years of probation and ordered to pay $2,686 in restitution and court costs. Her probation was extended for one more year on June 23 after she failed to pay her assessments. Her probation was revoked after she continued failing to make her court-ordered payments.