Juul, Linda Marie (Schoepke/Beyersdorf)

Linda Marie (Schoepke/Beyersdorf) Juul, age 65, of Two Rivers passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Atrium Post Acute Care Center, Two Rivers as a result of a two year battle with cancer.

Linda was born April 30, 1951 in Clintonville, daughter of the late Harold and Adeline (Hanson) Schoepke. On March 15, 1969 she married Wayne H. Beyersdorf in Clintonville. They later divorced. On September 22, 1990 she married Kevin R. Juul. The couple lived in Two Rivers where she worked for Hein Plumbing for many years, retiring in 2014. Linda enjoyed spending time with her Book Club and the Red Hat Society friends, scrap booking, taking trips with her husband Kevin and all her special friends, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with all of her nine grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Kevin R. Juul, Two Rivers; her children: Amy (Beyersdorf) and Mark McKenzie, Nelsonville; Timothy and Connie Beyersdorf, Marion; Jason Beyersdorf, Shawano; stepchildren: Jessica (Juul) and Chuck Anderson, Oshkosh; Eastin and Heather (Slater) Juul, Manitowoc; nine grandchildren: Cole, Ava and Claire McKenzie; Tailyn and Tyler Beyersdorf; Mackenzie Anderson; Skylar Slater; Jalen and Landon Juul; one sister, Sandy Hager (friend Jack Barth), Clintonville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Kathryn (Juul) and Michael Ferry, Shoto; Dwight Juul, Milwaukee; Bonnie (Juul) and Jerry Kohlman, Dousman; Keith Juul, Two Rivers; Mark and Tammy Juul, Two Rivers; Jeff and Kathleen Juul, Manitowoc; her extended family: Debbie and Jim Wochos, Two Rivers; Connie Augustine and Stan and Elaine Gotter, all of Manitowoc; and special friends: Carolee Crabb, Carla Kincaid and Michelle Juul, all of Two Rivers and Kathy Koeslin, Mishicot; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Jeff Salzman and in-laws, Arthur and Kathleen Juul and Jodie (Juul) Cartwright.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com. The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Juul family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staffs of Aurora Health Care and Atrium Post Acute Care Center for all of their love and care they provided Linda during her illness.