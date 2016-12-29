Referendum on April ballot

Iola may limit campaign money to residents

By Jane Myhra

Village of Iola residents will see a referendum on the spring ballot.

In the April 4 election, voters will be asked if they want to prohibit elected village officials from taking campaign contributions from people who are not village residents.

If the referendum passes, local candidates would be restricted from seeking funding from outside influences.

At its December meeting, the Iola Village Board voted 5-1 against a resolution that would prohibit local candidates from seeking campaign contributions from outside influences.

Trustee Richard Anderson presented the only vote in favor of the resolution. He said it makes sense.

With a divided vote, the resolution must be decided by the electors, according to Village Clerk Dan Johnson.

“I’m not sure we even need to address this,” Village President Joel Edler said regarding the resolution.

“I just don’t see any need for it,” Trustee Terry Murphy said. “It’s silly. We need to point out that nobody at this table raises money for campaigns. So this resolution is completely unnecessary.”

“I’m in favor of letting the people decide,” Trustee David Harper said.

The resolution was presented at the request of Dmitri Martin, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for the state Assembly in the November election.