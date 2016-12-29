Sawall, Ralph

Ralph Edwin Sawall, 71, of Peoria, Arizona, passed away after heart failure on Saturday, December 17, 2016.

Ralph was born November 24, 1945 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Edwin and Bernice Sawall. He graduated from Appleton Senior High School in 1964 and from the University of Oshkosh in 1973. Ralph was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served one year active duty as a Navy medic with the 3d Tank Battalion 3d Marine Division. He continued his service to his country after leaving the Navy in the Army Reserves and ended his military career as a Major. His courage and patriotism will never be forgotten by his friends and family. Ralph was a humble and extremely giving man who will be deeply missed by all that loved him.

Ralph is survived by his wife Sharron Ann Sawall of Peoria, AZ; his two brother,s Roger Lee Sawall of St. Charles, MO; David Allan Sawall of Appleton, WI; his one son, Steven James Sawall of Neenah WI; and his five daughters, Karen Elizabeth Cox of Peoria, AZ; Rachel Lynn Sawall of Neenah, WI; Laura Katherine Hill of New London, WI; Amanda Jean Phillips of Pine River, WI; and Sarah Jane Brown of Peoria, AZ. He is also survived by Sharron’s children, David Dettman, Michael Dettman, James Dettman, Candace Dettman Davidsaver and many grandchildren.