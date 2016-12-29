T-Birds win consolation games

Boys, girls compete in Plainfield

By Greg Seubert

A Tri-County Holiday Tournament championship was not in the cards for the Iola-Scandinavia boys’ and girls’ basketball teams.

However, both squads picked up wins in their respective consolation games at the invitational, held Dec. 27-28 in Plainfield.

The boys handed Madison Country Day an 84-47 loss after dropping a 60-50 decision to eventual tournament champion Fall River. Meanwhile, the girls opened the tournament with a 47-36 loss to Tri-County before picking up a 45-25 win over Westfield.

I-S 84, Country Day 47

The boys led 50-19 at halftime before outscoring the Prairie Hawks 34-28 in the second half.

Kenny Holz and Connor Kurki led the Thunderbirds with 17 points each, while Jon Bauer added 12 and Bryce Huettner also finished in double figures with 10. Kellan Wandtke pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, Charlie Stockwell chipped in with five assists and Huettner finished with five steals.

Fall River 60, I-S 50

The Pirates led by 14 points with less than two minutes remaining and had to hold off a last-minute I-S rally to advance to the championship game against Tri-County.

Fall River took a 29-27 lead into the locker room to end a first half that had 12 lead changes.

The lead never changed hands in the second half and the Pirates eventually built a 58-44 lead with time running out.

A pair of three-pointers from the T-Birds cut Fall River’s lead to 58-50, but I-S never got any closer.

Holz led all scorers with 19 points and Kurki finished with 14. Tanner Liebenthal and Colton Roberts led the Pirates with 18 and 15, respectively.

Holz also had a team-high 12 rebounds.

< > Fall River's Zach Koch drives around Iola-Scandinavia's Jon Bauer Dec. 27 in a first-round matchup at the Tri-County Holiday Tournament in Plainfield. Tri-County and Madison Country Day also competed in the tournament. Fall River beat the Thunderbirds 60-50 and went on to win the tournament the following day with a 60-43 win over Tri-County in the championship game. The T-Birds handed Madison Country Day an 84-47 loss in the consolation game. Greg Seubert Photo

I-S 45, Westfield 25

The T-Bird girls outscored the Pioneers 25-8 in the second half and cruised to the win despite playing without leading scorer Leighten Fischer.

Westfield trailed 20-17 at halftime.

Mia Wandtke and Kendall Johnson finished in double figures for the T-Birds with 16 and 10 points, respectively. Wandtke added seven rebounds and Johnson’s stat line also included seven rebounds, four steals and four assists. Erika Kisting chipped in with nine points, Payton Wester had seven rebounds, Bryanna Kisting had four steals and Hannah Melum dished out three assists.

Tri-County 47, I-S 36

The T-Birds were able to stay within striking distance of the undefeated Penguins for most of the game, but couldn’t keep up with Amber Baehman, who finished with a game-high 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Tri-County led 25-20 at halftime and outscored I-S 22-16 in the second half.

Fischer and Bryanna Kisting led the T-Birds with 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Fischer also had nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks; Wandtke finished with five rebounds and three steals; and Johnson had four assists.

Both teams will host Rosholt Tuesday, Jan. 3. The girls’ game is set for 6 p.m., with the boys to take the court at 7:30 p.m.