Teachers voice their opinions

Staff satisfied with jobs but not in-services, discipline support

By Bert Lehman

Clintonville School District staff recently had an opportunity to voice their opinions through a survey about different aspects of the district.

The purpose of the survey was to assess employee attitudes and satisfaction with their jobs and working conditions.

The Clintonville School District contracted with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to do the survey. After collaborating with WASB to finalize the survey, it was sent via email to the district’s 206 employees, requesting they fill out the survey.

The results of the survey were revealed at the Nov. 28 school board meeting.

Of the 206 surveys sent out, 121 (58.7 percent) employees filled out the survey and returned it. Of that total, teachers represented 55 percent, and represented 60 percent of all teachers employed by the district. Of the respondents, 35 percent work with students in the elementary school, 27 percent work with students in the high school and 25 percent work with students at the middle school.

Findings

Overall those who filled out the survey indicated favorable job satisfaction. A total of 93 percent indicated the work they perform is meaningful, their job is challenging and they understand what is expected of them.

Respondents also indicated that the support they receive from their supervisors and co-workers is very important to their job satisfaction. More than 65 percent answered positively about all statements in this section. Satisfaction with most aspects of the support they receive from their supervisors was indicated by 57-66 percent of those who responded.

More than 87 percent of those who responded indicated their work location is clean and safe, and that they have adequate space to perform their job.

Compensation and benefits responses varied. A majority of the respondents agreed that the leave time is adequate, the district helps with questions, and they understand their benefits and know how to use them. A mere 32 percent think that pay practices are administered consistently, but a high percent of respondents had no opinion on the topic.

More than 80 percent of respondents indicated they are satisfied with their access to instructional technology and reliable communication technology. Only 48 percent felt that maintenance and repairs on computer equipment is prompt and effective.

When it came to questions about curriculum and instructional service and support, only 33 percent of the teachers felt that the district’s staff development and in-service provides useful knowledge and skills. Respondents to this section of the survey indicated less satisfaction than any other sections.

Regarding student discipline support, teachers indicated that they felt the student code of conduct is not consistently and fairly enforced. Just 48 percent of the teachers who responded indicated that their building principal provides leadership in setting and maintaining behavioral standards for students.