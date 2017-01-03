Gruenwald, Fern O.

Fern O. Gruenwald, Waupaca, Wisconsin, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Park Vista in Waupaca, WI.

She was born May 25, 1925 in Friendship, Adams Co., WI, daughter of William and Mayme (Ferris) Mehlig. On October 19, 1946, Fern married Rudolph W. Gruenwald in Waukesha, WI and together they shared 50 years of marriage before his passing on February 27, 1997. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.

Fern is survived by a daughter, Sally (Don) Poenitsch of WA; three grandchildren, James Poenitsch of WA, Brian (friend, Dawn Lauria) Waters of Waupaca, WI, and Rebecca (Michael Graske) Halvorson of Waupaca, WI; three great-grandchildren, Sadie Holbach, William Halvorson, and Ryder Graske; and two nieces, Lorie (Mark) Throndson and Diane (Ray) Bohnert. Also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mayme Mehlig; her husband, Rudolph Gruenwald; three daughters, Darlene Gruenwald, Donna Bacon, and Sandra Kottke; and a brother, Cleo (Mary) Mehlig.

A Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. Pastor Jeffrey Fletcher will officiate. A visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the Holly Funeral Home. Burial will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield following the service on Friday. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.