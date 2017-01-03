Noffke, Henry A.

Henry A. Noffke, 89, former president of Noffke Lumber Inc of Oshkosh and Waupaca, died unexpectedly late December 31, 2016 at ShareHaven of Evergreen.

He was born September 9, 1927 in Appleton, WI, the son of Henry and Marie Noffke. He graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1945 and joined the US Navy serving aboard a LSD from 1945 to 1948 and then joined his father and brother, James in Noffke Fuel Co. which later became Noffke Lumber Inc. In 1951 he married Delores Kuble in Oshkosh. Together they had five children: Kathleen, Steven, Charles, Gregory and Donald. Delores died in 1960. In 1964 Henry married Marion Donovan in North Fond du Lac. In 1967 Henry purchased his brother’s share of the business and in 1972 he built a new store on Bowen St and hardware was added. In 1987 Henry turned the business over to his children. In 1997 he purchased what had been the Sentry grocery store, remodeled it and in 1998 the home center store, lumber yard office and truss building, engineering and offices were moved next door to the new location on Bowen St. Henry enjoyed collecting and restoring antique cars. His oldest car was a 1911 Cadillac. Throughout the years he had Fords, a Cord, a Columbia, Packards, a Corvair, a Mercedes, a Kaiser Damn and a Stanley Steamer. His 1936 Packard took an AACA national 1st in 2003. Hank and Marion loved to snow ski and they enjoyed their motor home travels throughout the US, Canada and Mexico and spending their winters in the south .

Henry is proceeded in death by his first wife, Delores; his parents, brother Jim and brother-in-law Neil Sanvidge. Henry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marion, and their five children: Kate (Fred) Erick, Oshkosh and her children, Leslie and Meghan; Steve (Julie) Waupaca and their children, Lindsay and Mitchell; Charles (Jan) of Neenah and their children, Jacqueline and Matthew; Greg of Oshkosh and his children, Natalie and Ben; and Donald of Oshkosh. Also surviving is a sister, Helen Sanvidge Schwaller of Appleton and sister- in-law, Lorraine Noffke of Oshkosh.

Services will be at the St Mary site of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Saturday, January 7 at 11 a.m. with visitation 9:30 a.m. to time of service. (605 Merritt Ave, Oshkosh) Memorial: Evergreen, Alzheimers Assoc or Most Blessed Sacrament Parish.