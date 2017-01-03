Road work planned in Clintonville

Four county highways will see projects

By Bert Lehman

The Clintonville City Council recently received an update regarding Waupaca County’s plans for Clintonville area roadways.

Casey Beyersdorf, who was hired as Waupaca County highway commissioner last year, provided the council with the update at the Dec. 13 city council meeting.

Beyersforf told the council he has placed in his 2017 budget the funds to hire an engineering firm to conduct an architectural and engineering study to reconstruct County Highway I from U.S. Highway 45 to Kluth Road.

He acknowledged that the section of road has been debated for a few years, adding that residents from Clintonville have regularly attended county highway meetings regarding County I.

“They’re pushing hard to get the right product for their roads,” he said.

He added, “With my highway committee we decided its time to not only have a plan but to go through with it. With that, we’re going to construct County Highway I in my five-year plan.”

This includes engineering for the project to take place in this year, with acquisitions taking place in 2018 and construction in 2019.

“That’s my plan to get it done,” he said.

He said there would be other smaller projects taking place on County I over the next couple years.

Other roadways in the Clintonville area the county is looking at improving include County Trunk O, OO and N.

“A lot of that is depending on bonding, but that’s my plan, to move into the Os and Ns,” Beyersdorf said. “You’ll see a little more action in that area.”