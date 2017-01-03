Stange, Shirley M.

Shirley M. Stange, age 91, of Waupaca, WI passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

Shirley was born in Weyauwega on July 2, 1925, the daughter of the late Alton and Doris (Watterston) Hanson. On May 1, 1949, Shirley married Alan Stange in Waupaca and he preceded her in death on January 17, 1994. She worked for many years at Waupaca Abstract & Title and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Waupaca. Shirley loved her bridge clubs, playing golf and watching sports, especially her granddaughters’ sporting events.

Shirley is survived by her children, Laura (David) Peterson, Waupaca and David Stange, Austin, TX; her granddaughters: Liza (Jeremy) Chmielewski, Hudson, WI; Karen (David) Stinemates, Amherst, WI and Nancy (Josh) Casto, DeForest, WI and her great-grandchildren: Noah and Ailsa Chmielewski; Danielle Stinemates and Harper Casto. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Al and her son, Steven.

The Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, January 10 at 11 a.m. at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca with Reverend Andy Behrendt, officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Park, Waupaca. Visitation will be on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Shirley’s family would like to thank the staff at ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca and ThedaCare Hospice for their wonderful care, as well as all of the friends who supported Shirley and her family during her illness. Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.