Driver charged with fleeing

Witness says suspect threw pot out his car window

Stanley E. Monger, 48, Waupaca, is charged with felony fleeing an officer.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. June 20, Waupaca Police Officer Nate Nelson was southbound on South State Street when he saw a purple Dodge fail to yield the right of way at a stop sign on State and East Lake streets. It nearly resulted in a collision.

After Dodge turned left on East Lake, the officer pulled behind it, then activated his emergency lights.

According to the criminal complaint, the Dodge failed to stop, even after Nelson activated his siren.

The Dodge turned left on Sixth Street, turned north onto South State Street and traveled approximately 40 mph in a 25 mph zone, the complaint says.

Nelson reported seeing the driver moving things around.

The Dodge then pulled over and came to a complete stop.

As Nelson began to exit his squad car, the Dodge reportedly pulled away and the officer began following it again.

The vehicle turned west on Waupaca Street, then right down an alley between State and Division streets.

Nelson reported that the Dodge pulled into the south parking lot of Waupaca Machine and Repair and came to a complete stop.

The driver exited his vehicle. Nelson ordered him to drop to his knees and handcuffed him.

Nelson identified the driver as Monger.

When asked why he did not stop his vehicle, Monger reportedly said he was afraid he would go to jail because he did not have a valid driver’s license and he did not want his vehicle towed.

Waupaca Police Officer Brent Wittman arrived at the scene, he informed Nelson that a citizen had flagged him down and reported seeing Monger throw marijuana out of his car window while driving down the alley.

Monger denied the pot was his.

At the time of the incident, Monger was living on the 200 block of South State Street.

He was also cited for operating while suspended, failure to yield right of way at a stop sign and possession of a controlled substance.