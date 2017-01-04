Hansen, Joan “Joanie” D.

Joan “Joanie” D. Hansen, age 77, of Fond du Lac, went to rest in eternal peace with the Lord on Monday, January 02, 2017 at Hospice Home of Hope.

She was born on May 30, 1939 in Clintonville, WI, the daughter of John and Effie (Shingler) Johnson. Joanie grew up in Clintonville and attended Clintonville Middle and High School, and was a member of the drama club, Greek Club, and National Honor Society. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh where she was a member of Delta Fi. Joanie was very creative and made beautiful hors d’oeuvres and neat cakes for parties. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and made clothes for her kids; she had a rummage sale every year with her sisters and she loved going to thrift stores and cooking. Joanie was a teacher in the Oshkosh School District and was a substitute teacher in Shawano School District. Joanie loved her family and was an example of strength and perseverance and raised her two children on her own. Joanie was considered a second Mom to many of her children’s friends.

Survivors include one daughter, Julie Hansen of Fond du Lac (grandfur baby, Princess); one son, T.J. (Diana) Hansen of North Carolina; five grandchildren: Bradley, Kristin, Aaron, Jonathan, and Jaime; one great-grandchild, Kaiden; siblings: Doris Frost, Janet George, John (Jennie) Johnson, Charlotte Olesen; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Jo Lee Hansen; brother, Reginald Johnson; sister, Becky Wood; three brothers-in-law; one loving cat, Misty.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place and interment will take place at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Oshkosh. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hospice Home of Hope, 400 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI, 54937 or the Fond du Lac Humane Society, 652 Triangle Road, Fond du Lac, WI 54935. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.ueckerwitt.com.

Special thanks to the staff at Hospice Home of Hope for everything they have done for Joan.