McMillen, Martha Nelson

Martha Nelson McMillen, 74, of Scandinavia, WI, formerly of Wethersfield, CT, passed away in December after a long struggle with ALS.

She received her BA in Psychology from Wheaton College in Illinois and her law degree from the University of Connecticut. After moving to WI to care for her ailing parents, she worked in the area of conflict mediation. She was a strong advocate for prairie land conservation, had a special love for cats, and was a major film buff.

She leaves two daughters, Shelli Soto and Tara McMillen; two granddaughters, Jade and Quetzali Soto, and four brothers: Tony, Dirk, Chris, and Steve Nelson.

A special thank you to the staff at Iola Living Assistance and to Donna Haas for the loving care they gave Martha in her final days.

A memorial service will be held on Wed., Jan. 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at N5366 County Q, Scandinavia, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington DC 20005.