Contested races in town of Dayton

Four running for two seats

By Robert Cloud

Dayton will have contested races for both supervisors in this year’s election.

At the town caucus Monday, Jan. 9, electors nominated incumbent chairman Dave Armstrong and former chairman Jim Peglow.

However, after the meeting, Peglow decided he did not want to be on the April 4 ballot in the election for town chair.

“I went into the meeting looking to be nominated for supervisor and I got that,” Peglow said. “Obviously, I had some support for chairman. But as I thought about it, I decided I wanted to concentrate on being supervisor.”

Peglow was one of six candidates nominated for supervisor.

The four candidates who received the most votes at the caucus will appear on the ballot.

John Miller received 40 votes, while 33 votes went to Peglow, 24 to Don Holtebeck and 22 to Jeff Barlow.

Jay Richards garnered 18 votes at the caucus, and Lee Schroeder received 11 votes.

Supervisor Jane Haasch, who was first elected to the town board in 2015, is not seeking re-election.

Town Clerk Judy Suhs and Treasurer Brenda Hewitt are running unopposed in Dayton’s election.

Armstrong has been Dayton’s town chairman since 2015, when he was elected in a landslide against Chris Klein.

At Monday’s caucus, Armstrong noted the town board’s accomplishments over the past two years.

He said the town board has improved its communications with residents, developed a multi-year road improvements program, formed five citizen groups to encourage more public input and hired summer interns to help develop the town’s website and road plan.

Peglow was first elected as town supervisor in the spring of 2007. In the fall of that year, he became town chairman due to the deaths of Harry Thoms and Ken Hurlbut. He was re-elected as chairman in 2009, then did not seek re-election two years later.

In 2014, Peglow was re-appointed to replace Schroeder, who had resigned from the board.