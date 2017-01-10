Utility truck crashes

Clintonville water manager injured

By Erik Buchinger

A two-vehicle accident involving a Clintonville public utility truck was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

Clintonville’s Water and Wastewater Manager Dave Tichinel was driving the utility truck eastbound on East 12th Street when a minivan pulled out of a driveway.

“I couldn’t stop quick enough,” Tichinel said. “When I saw the van, it was too late.”

Tichinel was taken to the emergency room in Shawano by the Clintonville Ambulance and was released with a slight concussion and bruised knee.

Tichinel also underwent a drug and alcohol test because of his CDL license. He took the rest of the day off and is now back at work.

Clintonville Police Chief Jim Beggs said it was important for doctors to check on Tichinel, who was complaining of headaches after the crash.

“Anytime you have somebody complaining of possible injury, it’s smart to get checked out,” Beggs said.

The minivan suffered extensive right-side damage to the middle of the vehicle, and the utility truck had moderate damage at the left-front of the vehicle.