New prosecutors hired

Three attorneys have joined DA’s staff

By Robert Cloud

Three new assistant district attorneys have joined Waupaca County District Attorney Veronica Isherwood’s staff.

Warren Zier retired to a lake between Waupaca and Weyauwega after 28 years as a prosecutor in Milwaukee County.

A 1985 graduate of Marquette University Law School, Zier will work part time for the Waupaca County district attorney’s office.

Danuta Kurczewski worked 18 years as a guardian ad litem in Milwaukee County before becoming an assistant district attorney in Wood County in February 2016.

Born and raised in Krakow, Poland, Kurczewski moved to Stevens Point when she was 23 and earned a bachelor’s degree in English and writing.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in Madison in 1994, worked as a judicial law clerk in Milwaukee and Sauk counties, then in private practice for a year.

She is in the process of moving to Amherst.

Nicholas Bolz was defeated in the Republican primary for re-election as district attorney in Calumet County last year. He served one term.

Previously, he worked as an assistant district attorney in Outagamie and Marathon counties.

Bolz graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a double major in political science and public administration in 2001 and obtained his law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in 2004.