W-F wrestlers settle for second place

Greening, Fischer win titles

By Greg Seubert

Logan Kicherer (right) takes on Markesan’s Anthony Haight in a 132-pound match. Kicherer pinned Haight in 2:54 and Weyauwega-Fremont went on to hand the Hornets a nonconference loss. Greg Seubert Photo

Weyauwega-Fremont’s wrestling team placed second Jan. 7 at the eight-team Plymouth Invitational.

Meanwhile, the Indians picked up a nonconference dual meet win Jan. 5 with a 53-21 victory over Markesan.

Plymouth Invitational

The Indians faced a field of mostly Division 1 programs and placed second at the tournament for the second year in a row.

W-F won four duals in a row to reach the championship match, but fell to Slinger 53-21.

The Indians used five pins to beat Appleton East 60-18; won four straight matches to knock off Plymouth 42-31; pinned seven opponents in a 66-18 win over Milwaukee Bradley Tech; and handed Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah a 45-31 defeat in the semifinal round.

“We forfeited two weight classes and lost four matches, but won the other eight matches – four by pin – to open up the score and advance to the championship match,” coach Tim Potratz said.

The Indians won four matches against Slinger and now have a 10-3 record in duals this season.

Carter Greening and Cian Fischer won 106- and 113-pound championships with 5-0 records. Greening, a freshman, is now 17-3, while Fischer, a sophomore, improved to 22-1.

“Greening picked up a huge win over a tough Slinger opponent in the finals to win his first high school varsity tournament,” Potratz said. “The strength of our team is in our numbers and the balance we have as a team. That balance was shown by our six second-place finishers. Without that depth of wrestling talent, we would not have placed second.”

Dylen Kicherer (220), Kyle Loehrke (170), Justin Kempf (126), Tyler Wetzel (160), Patrick Kepler (182) and Austin Bartel (195) had 4-1 records, while Easton Groskreutz (120), Logan Kicherer (132) and Brayden Marker (152) also won at least two matches each.

“This tournament was a lot of fun for our kids and our fans,” Potratz said. “We wrestled very well as a team even though we have a lot of individual things we are still doing wrong.

“The kids were fired up and really went out after the teams from Plymouth and Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah/Howards Grove that put us in the championship dual,” he added. “The kids should be proud of our second place team finish in this event.”

< > Weyauwega-Fremont wrestler Kyle Loehrke loses his head gear while going up against Markesan's John Bartaszewicz in a 170-pound match Jan. 6 in Weyauwega. Loehke lost the match 2-0, but the Indians picked up a nonconference win. Greg Seubert Photo

W-F 53, Markesan 21

Markesan came in shorthanded due to illness and injuries.

Kempf (125), Logan Kicherer (132) and Jacob Kuckkahn (145) had wins for the Indians. Kempf picked up a 15-0 technical fall over Logan Grienier in 5:01, Kicherer pinned Anthony Haight in 2:54 and Kuckkahn pinned Trinity Eager in 13 seconds.

“We took advantage by posting an easy dual meet win,” Potratz said. “We looked rusty after a three-week layoff from competition, but had enough horsepower to get the victory.”