Biever, John W.

John W. Biever, age 72, of Waupaca, passed away peacefully at his home with his sons at his side on Wednesday, January 11, 2017.

He was born May 17, 1944, the only son of the late John J. and Margaret (Anderson) Biever. On September 25, 1965 he married the love of his life, Patricia (Patsy) Larson; she preceded him in death. John worked for the City of Waupaca from 1966 to 1971. He then became a police officer for the City of Waupaca until his retirement in 1985.

Survivors include his two sons, Jim Biever (Deb Nolan) of Chippewa Falls and Steve Biever of Kimberly; and one grandson, Adam P. Peterson.

Per John’s request, private family services were held. Burial took place next to his wife in Sheridan Cemetery in the Town of Farmington.