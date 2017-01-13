Bleck, Kathryn J. “Jean”

Kathryn Jean Bleck, age 99, of New London, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2017 at ThedaCare New London.

Jean was born on June 23, 1917 to the late Ross and Eva (Charlesworth) Dawson in New London. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Bleck on August 6, 1938 in Stevens Point. He preceded her in death in 1995. Together they bought their first farm in the Town of Liberty in 1942 and in 1946 they purchased their present farm in the Town of Lebanon. Jean was a 4-H leader, teacher’s assistant and a sponsor parent for foreign exchange students. She was an avid knitter and Packer fan.

Jean is survived by her children, Ann (Gary) Glock, Stevens Point and their children, Brian (Chris Sankey) Glock, Heidi (George) Kvatek and Gretchen (George) Stowers; Connie (Michael) Baehman, Green Bay and their children, Brooke (Jake) Lassila and Michelle (Scott) Herman; Thomas (Glenna) Bleck, New London and their children, Dr. Gregory (Jody Pintar) Bleck and Dr. Jeffrey (Dr. LeaAnn Armbruster) Bleck; Jerrold (Kathleen) Bleck, New London and their children, Maria (Dan) Hargroves, Scott (Nancy Melito) Bleck and Teri (Dr. Lee) Jenkins and 16 great-grandchildren, Elise and Brady Bleck, Emily Glock, Maddie and Boden Kvatek, William and Vera Stowers, Ken, Bridget and Julia Hargroves, Katie and Kelsie Bleck, Ryan and Tyler Jenkins, Dawson and Kellen Lassila and Jack and Jett Herman. She is further survived by special friends, Cheryl Prahl, who was mom’s angel for six years and allowed her to live in her own home for all these years. Also, IFYE student, Gilbert Rojas, Costa Rica; Rotary student, Ivar Raven, Denmark and Sue Shapiro of New York. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; brother, Donald Dawson; sister, Mary Schmidt and infant daughter, Mary.

A funeral service for Jean will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London, with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family.

Jean enjoyed two months at Trinity Terrace and her family wants to thank the staff for the wonderful care she received. Our entire family would like to thank Chris Klimik, at ThedaCare Medical Center for his excellent care to our mom.