I-S girls fall at home

Fischer leads all scorers with 17 points

By Holly Neumann

Auburndale handed the Iola-Scandinavia girls’ basketball team a 36-30 nonconference loss Jan. 12.

Leighten Fischer scored 10 of her game-high 17 points for the Thunderbirds in the first half, but the Apaches led 16-14 at halftime.

Brooke Anderson scored 10 of her team-high 12 points for Auburndale in the second half as the visitors outscored the T-Birds 20-16 over the next 18 minutes.

Fischer added seven rebounds to her 17 points and; Mia Wandtke finished with six rebounds and four steals; and Kendall Johnson scored seven points.

The T-Birds will return to Central Wisconsin 8 play against Shiocton at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.