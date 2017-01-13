I-S girls fall at home

Fischer leads all scorers with 17 points

By Holly Neumann

Auburndale handed the Iola-Scandinavia girls’ basketball team a 36-30 nonconference loss Jan. 12.

Leighten Fischer scored 10 of her game-high 17 points for the Thunderbirds in the first half, but the Apaches led 16-14 at halftime.

Brooke Anderson scored 10 of her team-high 12 points for Auburndale in the second half as the visitors outscored the T-Birds 20-16 over the next 18 minutes.

Fischer added seven rebounds to her 17 points and; Mia Wandtke finished with six rebounds and four steals; and Kendall Johnson scored seven points.

The T-Birds will return to Central Wisconsin 8 play against Shiocton at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Iola-Scandinavia's Mia Wandtke and Auburndale's Rachael Bolder battle for position while going after a rebound Jan. 12 during a nonconference game in Iola. Holly Neumann Photo Payton Wester puts up a shot for the Thunderbirds against Auburndale. Holly Neumann Photo Erika Kisting puts pressure on Auburndale's Rachael Bolder. Holly Neumann Photo Brooke Anderson ties up Iola-Scandinavia's Kendall Johnson. Holly Neumann Photo Auburndale's Rachel Gronemeyer puts pressure on Iola-Scandinavia's Bryanna Kisting as she moves the ball around the arch for the Thunderbirds. Holly Neumann Photo Leighten Fischer gets her hands in the air to stop Auburndale's Brooke Anderson from passing the ball. Holly Neumann Photo Iola-Scandinavia senior Leighten Fischer scored her 1,000th point Dec. 22 in a win over St. Mary Catholic in Fox Crossing. From left are I-S girls' basketball coach Mark Wester, Jackie Fischer, Leighten Fischer and Kyle Fischer. Holly Neumann Photo
