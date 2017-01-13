Klopstein, Milton L.

Milton L. Klopstein, age 86, of Waupaca, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at home with family at his side.

He was born in Antigo, WI on April 13, 1930. He was a general laborer for A.O. Smith, retiring after 31 years of service. He loved to fish, spoil his grandkids, but his true passion was watching his grandson race. Milton was united in marriage to Barbara Tappa, and she preceded him in death on June 25, 1988. He was married to Carol Barth and she survives.

He will be missed by his wife, Carol of Waupaca; children: Lee (Maija) Klopstein of Milwaukee, Jeff (Kim) Klopstein of Baraga, Michigan; Carol Petersen of Franklin, Minnesota; Rose (Peter) Seavecki of Wautoma, Brandi (Donald) Deschler of Clintonville, and Andrea (Chip) Jensen of Waupaca; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis (Glen) Gilbert of Elcho; and other relatives and friends. Milton was preceded in death by a brother, Allen; step-daughter, Cindy Kay Tousey; and grandson, Benjamin.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Maple Crest Funeral Home; Pastor Rod Chapman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in the spring next to his first wife in the Pine River Cemetery.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to ThedaCare In Home Care, Hospice, and his granddaughter, Jessica for all of their wonderful care of Milton.