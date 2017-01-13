Kucksdorf, Arthur

Arthur Elmer Kucksdorf, 71, passed away unexpectedly on January 9, 2017 after a short illness with his family by his side.

Art was born and raised in Bowler, Wis. and graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked as an engineer and manager for American Can Co. for 23 years, and then worked as general manager for American Packaging Corp. for 13 years. He enjoyed his retirement years building his home on Pine Lake in Waupaca with his wife, Mary, building furniture, woodcarving, and other woodworking projects, often saying he was happiest when making sawdust. He enjoyed Florida in the winter months, especially when fishing for the big one.

He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Tina, son Andrew, brother Jim, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.