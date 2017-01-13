Truck-car crash caused State 54 closure

A semitrailer hit a car at about 6:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, on State Highway 54 just east of the Royalton Town Hall.

Deputies at the scene determined that the westbound truck lost control, went into the eastbound lane, and collided head on with the car.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old rural Waupaca woman, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by Manawa Ambulance to ThedaCare in Waupaca and released.

The truck driver was a 44-year-old Shawano man who was not injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office. No names have been released.