Waupaca drops game at Expo

Red Robins pitch shutout against Comets

By Greg Seubert

Four players scored for Antigo as the Red Robins handed the Waupaca boys’ hockey team a 4-0 loss Jan. 12 in a Great Northern Conference matchup at the Waupaca Ice & Expo Center.

C.J. Lewis scored in the first period; Andrew Turunen and Adam Schmidt found the net in the second period; and Tyler Husnick capped the scoring with a goal in the third period.

The Red Robins outshot the Comets 40-14 and Waupaca goalie Ryan Kocovsky stopped 36 shots.

Antigo improved to 11-5 overall and 6-0 in conference play with the win, while the Comets fell to 4-3 in the GNC and 8-6 overall.

Waupaca will host Mosinee at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, before hosting Sun Prairie at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Waupaca goalie Ryan Kacovsky stopped 36 of Antigo's 40 shots Jan. 12 in the Comets' 4-0 loss to the Red Robins at the Waupaca Ice &amp; Expo Center. Greg Seubert Photo Waupaca's Eugene Pliska and Davis Levine are ready for a first-period faceoff against Antigo. The Red Robins outshot the Comets 40-14 and picked up a 4-0 Great Northern Conference win Jan. 12. Greg Seubert Photo
Waupaca's Eugene Pliska and Davis Levine are ready for a first-period faceoff against Antigo. The Red Robins outshot the Comets 40-14 and picked up a 4-0 Great Northern Conference win Jan. 12. Greg Seubert Photo

 

