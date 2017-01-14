I-S beats Edgar

Thunderbirds take down undefeated Wildcats
By Holly Neumann
The Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbird boys’ basketball team defeated the Edgar Wildcats 55-45 in a non-conference game on Friday, Jan.13.
The victory improved their season record to 5-5.
Nicholas Koller and Tyler Engel each sank 6 points for the Wildcats, while Connor Kurki answered with 6 points of his own for Iola-Scandinavia, to give the T-Birds at 22-19 lead at the half.
The Wildcat were able to tie the game with 9:00 left in the final stanza. but Carter Kurki came alive sinking some key baskets for the T-Birds and scoring 17 points to secure the win.
Carter Kurki led I-S scoring with 17 points, followed by Charlie Stockwell and Kellan Wandtke with 9 each.
Koller led the way for Edgar with 14, followed by Joshua Burish with 11.
The T-Birds return to conference play on Jan. 17 when the travel to Shiocton to take on the Chiefs.