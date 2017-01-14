Irish hand Comets home loss

Jadin scores 32 for Freedom

By Greg Seubert

Charlie Jadin probably has Thursday, Feb. 16, circled on his calendar.

That’s the day the Freedom’s boys’ basketball team will face Waupaca for the second time this season. The Freedom senior scored the first 13 points for the Irish Jan. 13 and went on to lead all scorers with 32 points in a 74-55 win over Waupaca on the Comets’ home court.

Jadin’s 19 first-half points included a four-point play that gave the Irish a 35-21 lead. Waupaca cut into the lead before halftime, but still trailed at the break after Justin Vaughn’s layup at buzzer cut the lead to 40-30.

The Comets eventually trimmed Freedom’s lead to 47-43 with 10:50 remaining and 49-45 a minute later, but never got any closer.

An 11-2 run gave the Irish a 60-47 lead and Waupaca never got any closer than 11 points the rest of the way and Freedom closed the game by scoring the final six points.

Brandon Wanty led Waupaca with 23 points, while Vaughn and Ryan Dayton also finished in double figures with 10 each. Ty Brickner added 13 points for Freedom.

The loss ended a three-game home stand for the Comets. Waupaca’s nonconference game with Berlin that was postponed Jan. 10 has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 6.

Waupaca will head to Wrightstown Tuesday, Jan. 17, before hosting Denmark Friday, Jan. 20. Tipoff for both games is set for 7:15 p.m.