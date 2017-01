Calling 911

Waupaca County Sheriff’s report Jan. 16

• Jan. 15 – Theft in E6000 block of U.S. Highway 10-110, Weyauwega.

• Jan. 14 – Shoplifting in 2000 block of Farm Drive, Waupaca.

• Jan. 14 – Theft in E5900 block of Evanswood Road, Weyauwega.

• Jan. 14 – Harassment in N7900 block of County Trunk J, Iola.

• Jan. 13 – Burglary in 1700 block of Division Street, New London.

• Jan. 12 – Threats in E1700 block of Sue Lane, Waupaca.

• Jan. 12 – Threat in 400 block of East Pine Street, New London.

• Jan. 12 – Shoplifting in 900 block of West Fulton, Waupaca.

• Jan. 11 – Harassment in E1500 block of Raymond Drive, Waupaca.

• Jan. 11 –Harassment in 500 block of Clark Street, Manawa.

• Jan. 10 – Gas drive-off in N7500 block of County Trunk E, Ogdensburg.

• Jan. 10 – Theft in 200 block of North Main Street, Waupaca.

• Jan. 10 – Trespassing in 100 block of Maple Street, Waupaca.

• Jan. 10 – Mailbox damaged in N9700 block of State Highway 49, Iola.

• Jan. 10 – Harassment in E7200 block of State Highway 54, New London.