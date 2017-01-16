Hazardous weather forecast

The National Weather Service in Green Bay issued a winter weather advisory for Waupaca County.

The advisory takes effect at 3 p.m. Monday and will remain until noon Tuesday. During that time travel is likely to be hazardous.

A storm system tracking northeast from the Central Plains will bring widespread freezing rain to the area starting later this afternoon.

A mix of wintry precipitation will begin to spread north across the area this afternoon, continue overnight, then diminish Tuesday morning.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected to develop.

Freezing rain will result in a glaze of ice on outdoor surfaces. A total accumulation of sleet and snow of around an inch is possible.