King, Richard “Dick” Lester

Richard “Dick” Lester King, age 73 of the Town of Belle Plaine, Shawano County, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the Thedacare Medical Center in Shawano.

Richard was born June 17, 1943 in Crandon to the late Lester Edward and Dorothy Marie (Bartz) King. His upbringing in the Northwoods instilled in him a love of fishing, hunting, and nature. He was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Crandon. Richard graduated from Crandon High School, where he was a varsity letter winner in football, basketball, and baseball. While in high school, he met the love of his life, Constance “Connie” Marie Palmer. Richard and Connie were married on August 10, 1963 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Crandon. In 1964, they moved to Clintonville where Richard began a 36 year career as a teacher and principal with Clintonville Public Schools. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh and a Master’s Degree from Marian University. During his teaching career, Richard also served as head coach for freshman basketball and JV football. He retired from the school district in 2001 and began a record fulfilling career as a woodworker, builder, jack-of-all-trades, and a devoted grandpa. Of all his accomplishments, Richard was most proud of his family.

Richard is survived by Connie, his wife and best friend of 53 years; children: Barbara King (Tim Wood) of Milwaukee; and Jill (Kris) Kasper of Hartford; and Lester “Les” (Jessica) King of Clintonville. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren: Taylor and Connor Dews, Abigail and Eric King, and Rory and Juan Carlos Wood. Also survived by his big brother, Glen Bartz of Port Washington and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen (King) Castellion.

Richard’s memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2017 at Christus Lutheran Church, 120 N. Main Street, Clintonville with Rev. Brian Crocker officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Crandon Lakeside Cemetery in Crandon. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials for the Christus Lutheran Church Roof Fund or the Confirmation Meal Fund would be appreciated by his family. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting his family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com