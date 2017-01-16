Nowak closing in on 1,000 points

< > Victoria Nowak shoots a free throw Jan. 12 against Wrightstown. The Waupaca senior needs five points to become the third player in program history to score 1,000 points. Two other area players - Iola-Scandinavia's Leighten Fischer and New London's Leah Porath - reached the milestone earlier this season. Greg Seubert Photo

Waupaca senior may reach mark in Denmark

By Greg Seubert

Thanks to Mother Nature, Victoria Nowak’s quest to become the third Waupaca High School girls’ basketball player to score 1,000 points has been put on hold.

The senior currently has 995 points. Hollie Nelsen is the last Waupaca player to reach the milestone in 1997. Before Nelsen, Kathy Hejda reached 1,000 points during the 1990-91 season. She began playing basketball in Tomahawk before transferring to Waupaca.

Nowak had a chance to set the mark at home Jan. 16 during the Comets’ game with Luxemburg-Casco, but that game has been postponed because of the weather and will be rescheduled. Her next opportunity will come Thursday, Jan. 19, as the Comets travel to Denmark for a 7:15 p.m. matchup with the Vikings.

Nowak came into the Comets’ North Eastern Conference game with Wrightstown Jan. 12 needing 17 points, but the Tigers held her to 12 in a 66-37 win.

Wrightstown improved to 8-0 in conference play by outscoring the Comets 37-13 in the first half and 29-24 in the second.

Bridget Froehlke and Alexis Wolske led the Tigers with 14 and 11 points, respectively, while Nowak led Waupaca with 12 and Emma Smidt added seven.

Waupaca’s other upcoming games including a North Eastern contest at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Clintonville.