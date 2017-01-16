Smith, Charlotte A.

Charlotte A. Smith, Waupaca, Wisconsin, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born November 25, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI, daughter of Severine “Bud” and Edwina (Mrochinski) Sopa. Char was a registered nurse for many years at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca. She will be deeply missed by all of her loving family and many friends.

Char is survived by her four children, Joshua Smith of Fremont, Nathan (Erin) Smith of Waupaca, Lucas Smith of Appleton, and Leah Smith of Waupaca; four grandchildren, Breydon Smith, Jaxson Smith, Lane Smith, and Emmon Smith; her mother, Edwina Sopa of Waupaca; two sisters, Arelene (Pat) Goggins of Waupaca and Audrey (Tom) Lubinski of Waupaca; and five brothers, Edwin (Sally) Sopa of Waupaca, Marvin Sopa of Waupaca, John (Brenda) Sopa of Waupaca, Mark Sopa of Texas, and Donald Sopa of Waupaca. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Severine “Bud” Sopa, and a brother, Michael Sopa.

A Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. Reverend Dr. Charles Tews will officiate. A visitation will be held on Monday evening, Jan. 16th, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.