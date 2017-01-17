Krause, Marsha L.

Marsha L. Krause, age 63 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully Monday evening, January 16, 2017, at her sister’s home in Little Chute.

Marsha was born on January 11, 1954 in Kenosha as the daughter of the late Harvey and Dorothy (Davison) Thompson. As a young girl, her family moved to Clintonville where she graduated from high school in 1972. In 1978, Marsha was united in marriage to Rick Krause and the couple spent most of their 28 year of married life in Neenah prior to their divorce. Marsha worked for many years as a shift manager at Valley Packaging in Appleton prior to moving to Clintonville where she retired from Specialized Products on January 1, 2016. Marsha was a hard working, happy person that took time to help others in need. In her free time, Marsha enjoyed shopping, sewing, playing cribbage and computer games, collecting ornate dolls, and dressing in pink. As one of 15 children in her family, Marsha learned to be tough at an early age and loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Survivors include: her sisters: Kelly (Kevin Connolly) Thompson, Trapper Creek, AK; Rhonda (Jeff Laux) Havelick, Clintonville; Sandee (Kerv Lichtenberg) Thompson, Little Chute; and Fran Kauzrich, Toledo, OH; brothers: Darry Thompson, Clintonville; Larry (Penny Stueck) Thompson, Clintonville; Jerry (Delores) Thompson, Shawano; Terry (Kathy) Thompson, Appleton; and Curtis (Marcella) Thompson, Clintonville. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her cat, Sophie. Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Gary, Perry, Barry, and Harry; a sister, Barbara Alleman; nephew, Michael Perry Thompson, and a brother-in-law, Fred Kauzrich.

Marsha’s funeral service will be held Friday, January 20, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, 53 N. Main Street, Clintonville with Rev. Brian Crocker officiating. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery in the spring. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. An online guestbook for Marsha can be found at www.eberhardtstevenson.com

Marsha’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Thedacare at Home Hospice and to Sandee and Kerv for all the love and care they provided during her 32 day battle with cancer.