Strand, Stella M.

Stella M. Strand, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Iola Living Assistance.

She had been challenged by failing health for several months. Funeral will be held at Northland Lutheran Church near Iola on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 12 noon. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Interment will be in the spring at Northland Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Stella was born on November 21, 1928 to the late Clara and Bert N. Omit in Harrison Township, Waupaca County. She was raised on her family’s small farm along with her three siblings – two older sisters and one older brother. After her father passed away, the family moved to Iola. Stella graduated from Iola High School in 1946, and soon thereafter moved to Milwaukee, WI. While living and working in Milwaukee, Stella met George Kovich. They were married in 1950. Stella and George subsequently moved to Hammond, Indiana and then on to Virginia, Minnesota. During that time they were blessed with two daughters, Kay and Glenda. George passed away unexpectedly August 4, 1954. After George’s passing, Stella and her young daughters moved back to Iola. After getting established in Iola again, Stella met Bob Strand, who had recently moved to the area. They were married in 1965, and were soon blessed with a son, Robert Jr. Besides their joint venture into marriage, Stella and Bob also embarked on a joint venture to preserve significant history in the Iola area by acquiring the defunct Iola Mills buildings. Their dream was to develop the mill and its fixtures into a museum of local pioneer history, and so began a 20 year adventure and avocation in researching, restoring, and collecting all things pertinent to the history of the Iola area. For many years Stella was an active member of Northland Lutheran Church and The Iola Historical Society. She was also involved with the local Sons of Norway lodge, and various other organizations. Thursday night bowling league at Silver Lake Lanes was her #1 recreational priority – no matter what – until she reached her late 70’s. Stella will be remembered for her good nature and subtle humor; her “can do” attitude; and her dedication to serving her family, her neighbors, and her community.

Stella is survived by her children and their spouses: Kay Tichonchik of De Pere, WI; Glenda (Randy) Brown of Manawa, WI; and Rob (Mary) Strand of Elk Mound, WI. She is survived by six grandchildren: Ryan Brown, Scott (Brook) Brown, Anne (Luke) Linsmeyer, Tim Tichonchik, Erik Strand, and Jared Strand. Stella is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Averie Brown, Dalton Brown, Grayson Brown, Stella Brown, and Colin Linsmeyer. She was also close to many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Bert N. Omit; by her siblings, Henrietta Ayers, Carla Kosinski, and Bert L. Omit; a son-in-law, James Tichonchik and by her husbands, George Kovich and Robert Strand.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Theda Care At Home, the staff at Iola Living Assistance and Living Oaks for their compassionate care.

Memorial gifts in Stella’s honor may be directed to Northland Lutheran Church, the Iola Historical Society or Theda Care At Home Hospice.

