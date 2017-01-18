Deguisne, Anna S.

Anna S. Deguisne, age 83, of Kaukauna, passed away on Friday, January 13 at her home.

Anna was born in Iola on May 6, 1933 to the late Gust and Mabel (Clites) Olson. She graduated with the class of 1951 at Iola High School. In July of 1960, she was united in marriage to Martin Deguisne. They enjoyed 45 years together until Martin’s passing in 2005. Anna was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton and volunteered there for many years. She enjoyed bowling and knitting, and adored her cats. She also loved to read, and had a gift for writing stories. Anna was a member of AARP.

She is survived by nieces and nephews: Dan (Gerry Sauter) Goehring, Greenville; Deborah Blankenship, Forest Junction; Darryl (Linda) Goehring, Elk Mound, WI, and Dorene (Greg) Pepin, Appleton; brother-in-law, Donald M. Goehring, Appleton, and sisters-in-law, Sophie Deguisne, MN, and Reta Paetzold, OR. She is further survived by many special members of her husband’s family, as well as many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gust and Mabel; husband Martin; two brothers, Omar and Olaf Olson; a sister, Fern Goehring, and nephew, David Goehring.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Zion Lutheran Church, 912 N. Oneida St., Appleton, with Rev. John Czarnota officiating. Friends and relatives may visit at the church on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.