Jansen, Sandra L.

Sandra L. Jansen, age 77, of Waupaca, formerly of Iola, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Sandy was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on December 25, 1939, a daughter of the late Lucille Deltour. She married Ronald J. Jansen on Sept 26, 1964 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Appleton. He preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2009. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her girls, sons-in-law and grandchildren. Sandy and Ron operated Jansen’s Clubhouse Restaurant in Iola for five years.

She is survived by her children: Teri (Gary) Schultz of Iola, Vicki (Ralph) Mack of Iola, Shelley (Dell) Mork of Scandinavia and Julie (Rich) Rasmussen of Waupaca; grandchildren: Melisa (Brian) Hansen, Holly and Megan Schultz, Jamie (Ken) Stull, Samantha (Noah) Swenson and Mariah (Glenn) Cady, Brynn and Bryce Rasmussen; great-grandchildren: Saree and Kiley and Daila Hansen; Lilyann and Ryan Schultz; Hayley, Tanner and Jayden Schultz; Hunter and David Stull and Nevaeh Cady; and sister, Marilyn Keddell, Appleton. She is also survived by many relatives and special friends. Sandy was preceded in death by a sister, Joylen Bodway, and brother, Richard Deltour, and brothers in law, Norbert Bodway and Ken Keddell.

A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2017. Visitation will be held at the Voie Funeral Home in Iola on Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 12 noon till the time of the service. Interment of cremains will be in the Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery. Register Book and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.voiefuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank Carol Walter for her care, compassion and special friendship to Sandy during her difficult times.