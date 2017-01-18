Shanklin, Lois M.

Lois M. Shanklin, age 92, of Waupaca, WI, formerly of Scandinavia, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Bethany Home.

She was born in Town of Hull, Marathon Co., WI on April 21, 1924, a daughter of the late Henry and Birdie (Dickinson) Wiese. She married Bert Shanklin on December 28, 1945 in the Town of Edgar, WI. Lois was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst.

Survivors include her husband, Bert Shanklin, Waupaca, WI; children: Diane Grasee, Two Rivers, WI; Keith Shanklin, Weyauwega, WI; Gary Shanklin, Fremont, WI; Michael (Janet) Shanklin, Redgranite, WI; grandchildren: Christine (Brian) Weichart, Brown Deer, WI; Dana (Mark) Arneman, Manitowoc, WI; Lisa (Cass) Shimanek, Two Rivers, WI; Eric Grasee, Two Rivers, WI; Kody (Molly) Shanklin, Scandinavia, WI; Somantha Shanklin, Weyauwega, WI; Lexi Shanklin, Redgranite, WI; twelve great-grandchildren; brothers: James Wiese, Sheridan, IL; David (Lois) Wiese, Appleton, WI; sister, Carol Mattei, Lake Delton, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Nina Wiese and two brothers, Lynn (Doris) Wiese and Wayne (Judy) Wiese; brother-in-law, Julius Mattei and a son-in-law, Mike Grasee.

Funeral Services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017 with Reverend Dwight Anderson, officiating. Interment will be in the Lower Amherst Cemetery, Portage Co, WI. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Pines and Bethany Home for all of their kind and compassionate care.